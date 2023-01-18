Watch as Malaga takes centre stage in new Netflix series which premieres on 27 January José Coronado and Milena Smit star in the streaming giant's adaptation of 'La Chica de Nieve', the bestseller novel by Javier Castillo, about the disappearance of a little girl, Amaya, during the Three Kings parade

The crime scene is revealed in the first clip of the official trailer. A low flight over the Gibralfaro reveals the city of Malaga behind the hilltop trees. The city is the setting for the adaptation of Javier Castillo's bestseller 'The Snow Girl' ('La chica de nieve'), one of Netflix's big Spanish language releases for the new year. The premiere date is 27 January, although the platform began promoting the title on Sunday with a preview of the plot about the disappearance of a little girl, Amaya, during the Three Kings parade.

José Coronado, in a scene filmed on the Palo promenade, last March. / netflix

José Coronado and Milena Smit, in the roles of a veteran journalist and his assistant, head the cast of this thriller set in Malaga city in 2010, when the parade turns into a nightmare for the Martín family when their daughter Amaya disappears in the crowd at the Plaza de la Constitución. The investigation by the SUR journalists is sparked a few years later when the young reporter receives a tape with images of the kidnapped girl.

In addition to the central setting of the city, the preview of the scenes of 'The Snow Girl' also reveals numerous well-known locations, such as the Palo seafront promenade, the Alemanes bridge, the Huelin park and a scene with the explosion of a caravan on Sacaba Beach.

On Monday Malaga writer Javier Castillo reproduced the phrase of the veteran journalist played by José Coronado in the series: "The best attribute of an investigative journalist is ... tenacity. The desire to put things right".

Castillo, whose novel 'The Snow Girl' was the most read book of the 2020 Covid confinement, was instrumental in having Malaga city as the location for the crime series. He proposed to the production company Atípica Films and the Netflix platform to move the action from New York to Malaga and turn the planned Thanksgiving parade into the Three Kings parade.

The six-episode series written by Jesús Mesas and Javier Andrés Roig ('Deudas') is directed by David Ulloa ('El Inmortal') and Laura Alvea ('Ánimas'), and its cast includes Amaya’s parents played by Raúl Prieto ('Antidisturbios') and Loreto Mauleón ('Patria'). The thriller, filmed in Malaga city last March, also stars Aixa Villagrán, Tristán Ulloa, Julián Villagrán and Cecilia Freire.

'La chica de Nieve' will be shown in the 190 countries in which the American streaming service Netflix is available.