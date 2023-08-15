Mysteries of the universe show returns to Malaga with a 360-degree cinema screen and a new interactive experience

Isabel Méndez Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

A travelling planetarium will land in Malaga on 18 August and offer families a view of the universe most wouldn't have seen before.

Planetarium Go comes with a 360-degree spherical screen, a capacity for 64 people and presents films about the wonders of astronomy and science. It can be found in Muelle Uno until October, the same location as 2021, but this time, with new features.

One of them is the interactive experience, Discover your Sky, which offers the opportunity to be guided through constellations and planets inside the planetarium, followed by a brief live observation of the sky outside.

There will be three films for the youngest members of the family: Little Red Riding Hood and Grandma's Telescope, The Girl Who Could Walk Backwards and The Sidereal Adventure of Aladdin, in addition to the two productions for all audiences: Exploring the Solar System - The Ring World and From the Earth to the Universe.

The planetarium also has a new ten-metre diameter screen and a multi-projection system with high resolution and improved luminosity, as well as a multi-channel audio system with which the films can be followed in both English and Spanish.

Planetarium Go will be open from 18 August until 8 October at Muelle Uno in Malaga. It will be open every day until 3 September from 11am until 1.30pm, and from 5.30pm until 11pm. After 3 September, it will be open during the same hours, but from Wednesday to Sunday. Tickets are available both at the ticket office and online.

The entrance price is five euros, although children from one to three years of age will be admitted for 2.50 euros, while it is free for babies under one. The special, Discover your Sky, is priced at seven euros, with a reduced price of 3.50 euros.