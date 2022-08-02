All you need to know about the spectacular musical firework display at Malaga Fair The display, which will feature some 609 kilos of pyrotechnics, will be preceded by a unique drone light show, the largest in Spain

The spectacular firework display is a highlight of the August fair. / sur

The long-awaited Malaga Fair will begin after the opening speech on Saturday 13 August, but there is something to look forward to first, on the night of Friday 12th: the famous firework display which begins at midnight.

Beforehand, however, at 10.30pm, there will be a drone light show for the first time, with the largest concentration of drones in operation at the same time in Spain, drawing a figure of light in the Malaga night sky.

The firework show has been created by Pirotecnia del Mediterráneo, a Valencian company, especially for Malaga and is called ‘Noche de Fiesta’. The musical display takes place from the access area to the cruise terminal and will last for 1,200 seconds and burn 609.20 kilos of pyrotechnics.

Fireworks will be syncronised to a musical soundtrack featuring:

1. This is Me (The Greatest Showman – Keala Settle)

2. Life is Beautiful (Main theme - Nicola Piovani)

3. Grease (John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John)

a. You're the One That I Want

b. Greased Lightning

c. Summer Nights

4. Dragonheart (Randy Edelman)

5. Prince Ali (Aladdin - Will Smith)

6. Let it Go (Frozen - The piano guys version)