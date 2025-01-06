Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Three Kings parade along the Paseo del Parque. Migue Fernández
Motorcyclist seriously injured after crashing into vehicle during preparations for Malaga’s Three Kings parade
112 incident

Motorcyclist seriously injured after crashing into vehicle during preparations for Malaga’s Three Kings parade

The incident happened on the Paseo del Parque road which was closed to traffic at the time

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Malaga

Monday, 6 January 2025, 10:52

A motorcyclist was rushed to hospital in a serious condition after smashing into a vehicle involved in the setting up of seating for the Three Kings parade in Malaga city.

The incident happened on Saturday night, before the procession took place on the morning of 5 January, in the Paseo del Parque, which was closed to traffic to allow for the setting up of the event. The city council had previously announced that the stretch of road would be closed to traffic.

For reasons that are still under investigation, the motorcyclist crashed into the vehicle, which is not owned by the council, although at the time it was involved in putting out chairs for the Three Kings parade.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident including checking the motorcyclist's blood alcohol level, whether they respected the signage, as well as checking whether the driver of the other vehicle involved had a licence to operate it.

