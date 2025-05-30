Motorcyclist dies after collision with car in Monte Dorado tunnel in Malaga

Almudena Nogués Malaga Friday, 30 May 2025, 11:02 Compartir

A 60-year-old motorcyclist died on Thursday after colliding with a car in the Monte Dorado tunnel, located on Avenida Guerrero Strachan in Malaga.

The incident took place at 12.15pm and the emergency services were mobilised to the scene, after witnesses reported that several people had been injured.

A medical team performed CPR on the motorcyclist, but they could not resuscitate him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Local Police also attended the scene, to clarify the incident and to manage the traffic. The incident complicated the normal flow of vehicles in the area for almost two hours. Avenida Guerrero Strachan had to be cut off in the direction of the collision. Traffic returned to normal later in the afternoon.