Motor Málaga car show gears up for a busy weekend

Matías Stuber Malaga Friday, 4 July 2025, 10:22

Once you walk through the doors of the Palacio de Ferias in Malaga this weekend, you will see more than 2,000 cars for all tastes and budgets lined up: petrol cars, hybrids, electric vehicles, limousines, SUVs, convertibles, etc. The Motor Málaga fair in the city opened yesterday and will close its doors on Sunday, 6 July.

Since its creation, Motor Málaga has consolidated itself as the largest car show in southern Europe. It is a tempting event, seeing as many of the dealers exhibiting cars will be offering and exclusive discounts during the fair.

It is a huge showcase of the automotive industry and on display are consolidated brands as well as emerging ones such as Ebro or MG, which stand out for their affordable prices. If anyone thought that the sun was setting in the industry, the Palacio de Ferias is proof that this is not the case.

Salvador Salas

The fair is open from 11am until 10pm every day, except on Sunday when the show will close at 6.30pm. Tickets can be purchased online or at the Palacio de Ferias ticket office for five euros. Access will be free for children under the age of 14 and retired persons, which aims to encourage the participation of families, young people and senior citizens in an environment designed for everybody.

'Variety' is the key word used to describe the fair that attracts people from all backgrounds and budgets. Visitors will find cars like Porsches with lots of horsepower, electric vehicles that look like spaceships and more affordable brands, with discounts of up to 2,000 euros.

Hope for the future

In recent years, Motor Málaga has also become a symbol of the sector's future. The decline that the most negative voices have been predicting for years is not coming. To say that the automotive industry has made a major contribution to the well-being of Europe would be no exaggeration. The automotive industry is not surviving - it is thriving.

"We want this edition to be not only bigger but also more useful, more dynamic and more profitable, both for the visitor and the exhibitor. That is why we have designed it with the total user experience in mind," said Oussama El Gharib, president of the motor platform association.