Morning walker finds man’s body on Misericordia beach The deceased's body was found near a beach bar, lying in a prone position on the sand, some distance from the seashore. It carried no documentation, so police work is being done to find out his identity

National Police offices are investigating the death of a man whose body was found early on Wednesday morning, 27 April, on the Misericordia beach, in the Térmica area of Malaga city.

The alarm was raised by a woman who had gone for a walk on the beach. She told police officers that she had seen the man lying face down on the sand and, when she returned from the walk, she saw that he was still in the same position.

Given the possibility that something might have happened to him, the woman called the 092 control room of the Malaga Local Police, which sent a patrol to the scene. Emergency medical personnel also attended, who verified that the man was dead.

Specialists from the Homicide Group and forensic officers also travelled to the scene. According to SUR sources, the body apparently showed no external signs of violence.

As the corpse was found in a public area, and the cause of death could not be clearly determined, the National Police force was notified and the judicial protocol was activated in order to remove the body for an autopsy.

The deceased's body was found near a beach bar, lying in a prone position on the sand, some distance from the seashore. It carried no documentation, so work is being done to find out his identity.