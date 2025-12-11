Spanish national, regional and local authorities highlight Malaga's potential to be headquarters of European Customs Authority

Malaga has officially presented its candidacy to host the new European Customs Authority (EUCA). The presentation took place at a ceremony at Spain's EU headquarters in Brussels, where deputy PM María Jesús Montero, president of the Andalusian regional government Juanma Moreno and Malaga mayor Francisco de la Torre highlighted the city's capacity to host this decentralised EU body, which is due to be launched next year.

Spain has shown the unity of all public administrations around the commitment to Malaga during an event attended by various members of EU institutions and diplomatic missions.

In their speeches, the representatives of the three public institutions that endorse Malaga highlighted the conditions that make the provincial capital a "solid, competitive and unbeatable" candidate. To host the EUCA, Malaga is competing with Liège (Belgium), Lille (France), Zagreb (Croatia), Rome (Italy), The Hague (Netherlands), Warsaw (Poland), Porto (Portugal) and Bucharest (Romania), whose projects will be presented in the coming weeks. The Council and the European Parliament will make a decision "no earlier than February", according to sources consulted.

During the presentation, Montero, Moreno and De la Torre highlighted Malaga's geostrategic position in the Mediterranean, close to the maritime trade routes that link Europe with Asia, Africa and America; its expanding port and proximity to the port of Algeciras - one of the main ports in Europe; its "robust" logistics network; its connections through the international airport - 156 destinations in 38 countries; the high-speed rail network; the existence of a consolidated and thriving technological and knowledge ecosystem with the TechPark (former PTA) and the installation of multinationals such as Google, Oracle, TDK and Vodafone in the city and, soon, the headquarters of IMEC, a cutting-edge centre in the development of semiconductors.

In addition, Malaga's candidacy also mentions its public service offers in health and education, including international schools; the existence of public and private universities; a "very complete" cultural and sporting offer; the environmental and historical heritage attractions; the climate; safety; the quality of life in the city and the existence of an important international resident community and an extensive consular network.

The president of the Junta de Andalucía said that choosing Malaga would contribute to rebalancing the map of European agencies between the north and the south of the continent, since Amsterdam (European Medicines Agency) and Frankfurt (European Anti-Money Laundering Authority) were recently chosen as headquarters of other EU bodies.

"It is time to have more representation from Southern Europe. It is important for the EU that the map of European agencies is rebalanced in the interests of greater representativeness and participation among the 27 EU member countries, which is also the best way to extend the European spirit and its principles of equality," Juanma Moreno said, adding that in Andalucía the sense of belonging is "very strong" and that the best way to crown this feeling is for Malaga to host an organisation of "such strategic importance" as the EUCA.

María Jesús Montero stated that choosing Malaga, in its function as a "firmly" pro-European country, "would contribute to strengthening the European project". She recalled that Spain had previously promoted a debate that was necessary for customs reform in the EU.

"Spain presents a winning candidacy, offering solvency, capacity and technical excellence in each of the requirements demanded by Europe to host the headquarters of the European Customs Authority. It offers something unquestionable: a wonderful city, a unique environment, one of the best in the world for working and enjoying life (...) sun, happiness, culture, innovation and talent in abundance," she said.

As mayor of the city, Francisco de la Torre stated that Malaga is the "safest and most prepared" city to host the EUCA and added that it is one of the largest European cities without a formal EU institutional presence. "Choosing Malaga is not just selecting a city; it is choosing security, innovation, quality of life and a reliable partner that will support the success of the EUCA. In Malaga, the EUCA will thrive and find everything it needs to fulfil its important mission in Europe," he said.

The official ceremony opened with the screening of the Malaga candidacy promotional video.