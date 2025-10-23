Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Miguelito El Cariñoso opened in the mid-1970s. Migue Fernández
Miguelito El Cariñoso closes after 50 years on Pedregalejo's seafront promenade in Malaga

The popular 'chiringuito' establishment closes this week due to the owner's retirement and right before renovation work starts in the area

Málaga

Thursday, 23 October 2025, 18:50

Miguelito el Cariñoso is one of the few remaining traditional 'chiringuito' bars on the Pedregalejo promenade in Malaga. However, as famous as it is, the establishment is about to close either for a long a time or for good, after half a century of existence.

The restaurant opened in the mid 1970s. The closure comes with the retirement of Pilar Medina - the owner. Coincidentally, the promenade is undergoing ten-month-long renovation work, which will complicate access for a while.

Miguelito el Cariñoso is one of the most popular establishments in the area. It even has a 'solete' award from the Spanish Repsol guide for excellence, which praises its "traditional starters, delicious sardines, rice dishes and seafood". Formerly known as chiringuito Los Amigos, El Cariñoso has always been valued and recognised for the quality of its 'espeto' sardines.

Pilar has been running the establishment since 2007, when her husband Miguel Romero died. One of their daughters confirmed the imminent closure due to the burden of managing the business on the elderly woman. There is still a small glimmer of hope, however. Pilar's daughters are going to wait until the work in the area is finished to make a final decision, but there is a chance they might decide to try managing the business themselves.

What is certain is that they are closing this week to give themselves a period of reflection.

The renovation work that started this month is going to affect the daily life of the promenade in the next ten months. Although it will be carried out in phases to ensure that all establishments are able to remain open, the business owners have already expressed their concern over the expected drop in visitors.

