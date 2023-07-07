Michelin-starred chefs to help judge Costa del Sol’s skewered sardine competition The 'espetos' event has become one of the most important gastronomic events in Malaga province

The Círculo de Empresarios de Torremolinos (CET) business association launched its ninth edition of the skewered sardine (espeto) competition at the Cervezas Victoria brewery in Malaga on Thursday, an event that was attended by several mayors from the province and personalities from the local gastronomy and hospitality sector.

The event was presented by Adolfo Trigueros, president of the CET, which organises the competition, who announced that the jury for this year’s contest will include two local Michelin-starred chefs, Fernando Villasclaras and Diego Gallegos.

“Our commitment to the sardine contest, as well as to its improvement each year, is a event which benefits us all, because the espeto and all the art and tradition that surrounds it is one of our main tourist attractions”, Trigueros said.

Ampliar José María Ayala accepted the Espeto de Honor award from the President of the CET SUR

Trigueros, who was recently elected as the new president of the Mesa del Espeto, pointed out that he and the new board of directors will draw up a roadmap to promote the national and international relevance of this product through training, new technologies and the reactivation of the candidacy for the espeto to be named an intangible heritage by Unesco.

The event was also used to present the Espeto de Honor award, which is given to individuals or organisations that help promote the contest, which has become one of the most important gastronomic events in the province.

This year’s award was presented to José Antonio Mena, President of the Association of Municipalities of the Western Costa del Sol. Mena was unable to attend the event, so the award was collected on his behalf by the Vice President, José María Ayala, who said, “This recognition drives us to continue supporting this initiative and any similar events.”

The ninth skewered sardine contest will take place on the beach next to the Costa Largo Hotel (Playamar) from 6pm on Saturday 5 August.