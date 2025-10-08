Malaga mayor defends ban on horse-drawn carriages: 'There are far better options than the slaughter of the animals'

Juan Soto Malaga Wednesday, 8 October 2025, 10:34 Share

Mayor of Malaga city Francisco de la Torre defended the ban on horse-drawn carriages for tourist purposes one day after the revocation of the 25 active licences was announced. The mayor said that it was "the right decision" given the strong criticism towards this activity and the use of animals expressed by both locals and tourists.

The main question that has accompanied the announcement is what will happen with the horses. Some owners warned that, due to the lack of spaces and the high costs of maintenance, the animals might end up being slaughtered. De la Torre, however, said that "there are far better alternatives than slaughter". To give an example, the mayor said that the animals could be integrated into some of the equestrian or riding centres in the city. "It is not the same as making the animal work long hours in the sun," De la Torre stated.

The mayor said that Malaga is moving towards becoming a true 21st-century city and breaking away from the 19th century. He added that the measure counts on strong support "from a large part of Malaga's population".

When asked whether the city council will mediate to guarantee the animal welfare he is seeking, De la Torre responded that they can and should mediate. He also said that it should not be difficult for the owners to find buyers.

Although the former licence owners have been given a month to leave the stables in Teatinos, the mayor responded to their request to stay longer and said that there could be a possible solution. However, he said that they had had enough time to find an alternative. "I don't want to judge them, but they have had months to find an alternative," De la Torre said, reminding everybody that this measure was announced after months and even years of it being on the horizon.