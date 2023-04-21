Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Finalists of the Thales maths olympiad. Migue Fernández
Maths olympiad shows abundance of talent

Around 50 students from secondary and primary schools were finalists in the maths competitions in Malaga

Francisco Gutiérrez

MALAGA.

Friday, 21 April 2023, 13:20

The Sociedad Matemática Thales held their annual maths olympiad for school students on 13 April, with some winners being chosen to represent Malaga in the regional and national olympiads.

A record number of over 800 students participated in this year's event, reflecting the efforts of teachers to promote maths in schools.

Fifteen-year-old Maxim Dudik from the German school in Marbella is one of those chosen to represent Andalucía in the national competition. He has also won a bronze medal at the national maths olympiad in Germany, and already has his heart set on a career in Maths or IT.

Another finalist is Cristina Cobos from Torre Atalaya school. In 2021 she made it through to the national phase and was selected to represent Andalucía but caught Covid and could not participate.

In the award ceremony, official José Andrés Alonso told students that their mathematical talent would ensure them success in their future professions.

