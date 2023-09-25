Man's body found floating face down in the water in Malaga Port

Sections
Monday, 25 September 2023, 12:24
A man's body was discovered floating facedown in the water of Malaga Port at the weekend.
A person made the grisly find about three metres from the shore at 1.30am on Sunday 24 September and notified police.
A Guardia Civil boat pulled the body from the water. Medical services confirmed the man was dead, but no further information was released about the circumstances surrounding the incident.
