Man's body found floating face down in the water in Malaga Port Officers swarmed the area after the 112 call came in, with a Guardia Civil boat eventually pulling the body from the water

A man's body was discovered floating facedown in the water of Malaga Port at the weekend.

A person made the grisly find about three metres from the shore at 1.30am on Sunday 24 September and notified police.

A Guardia Civil boat pulled the body from the water. Medical services confirmed the man was dead, but no further information was released about the circumstances surrounding the incident.