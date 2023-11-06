Man rushed to hospital after early-morning blaze on a plot of land in Malaga

Image of the flames registered in the early hours of the morning in Picacho street in the capital, in the neighbourhood of La Victoria.

SUR Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

A man was injured and needed to be rushed to hospital after a fire in the vegetation of a plot of land in Malaga city early this Monday morning, according to the 112 Andalucia emergency services control room.

The incident happened in Calle Picacho at 1.40am and numerous eyewitnesses called 112 to raise alarm that the vegetation of a site next to some blocks of flats was on fire. The coordination centre then scrambled the fire brigade, National and Local Police the 061 Health Emergency Centre, which sent a mobile intensive care unit to the scene.

On arrival at the scene, National Police officers confirmed that a man was unconscious; the victim, a 44-year-old man, was evacuated to the Hospital Regional Universitario de Málaga, but no further information has been released on the extent of his injuries. The fire brigade extinguished the blaze in the undergrowth on the 700-square-metre site.