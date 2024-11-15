Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Man dies after Halloween night incident following an argument over a beer in Malaga
112 incident

The 36-year-old lived in the city and was a graphic designer

Juan Cano

Malaga

Friday, 15 November 2024, 11:19

A 36-year-old man who was allegedly assaulted during an argument over a glass of beer in Malaga on Halloween night has died from his injuries. Pablo, originally from Jaén and a resident of Pedregalejo, was admitted to the city's Regional Hospital on 1 November with a severe cranioencephalic traumatism which he was unable to overcome. His case is being investigated by police as a possible homicide.

The victim was found unconscious in Calle Muro de San Julián, in the city centre. It all happened at around two in the morning in a nearby pub where Pablo went with a friend to have a few beers, just like any other night. Pablo allegedly argued with another customer over where one of them had left a beer. After exchanging a few words, they challenged each other to continue the dispute outside the bar.

The officers only know one of the versions of what happened there. According to the sources consulted by SUR, the assailant, who is in custody, said that he slapped the victim and not punched him, a fact that will be clarified by the autopsy.

The investigation suggests that Pablo fell backwards as a result of the attack and hit his head on the floor, leaving him unconscious. The perpetrator, who is 47 years old and worked as a bouncer in another bar, left the pub, but - according to the same sources - returned when he realised the seriousness of the victim's condition.

The officers arrested the suspect, who will now be investigated for a possible homicide offence - the typology of which is to be determined by the judicial investigation.

Pablo was a healthy, sporty, very cheerful man with a lively character. He made a living as a graphic designer and was apparently very good at what he did. He was "well-liked and never got into trouble", according to his friends, who consider that he was "very unlucky" that day.

