Malaga's spectacular Christmas lights: These are the dates, times and new features for 2023

Matías Stuber Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Christmas is here. Almost. And as usual in mid-November, Malaga city council officials have provided details of what this year's lights display will look like. Councillor Teresa Porras said the festive show will turn the capital of the Costa del Sol into a "European benchmark".

The big switch-on will happen on 24 November at 7pm, the same day as Black Friday. The city centre will feature around 2.2 million LED lights in 500 streets, squares and on roundabouts - and famous city landmarks will also be decorated with lights.

This year's lights will offer many different features and some familiar elements, according to Porras. If the festive show in the city has anything like a heart, you have to look for it in Calle Larios. It is the spot that attracts the most visitors and the most selfies per square metre. There is always eager anticipation on what the central, pedestrianised shopping street will look like. Calle Larios is set to remain unchanged, maintaining last year's theme of the heavenly angels. The council said it is an "exclusive design" made just for Malaga.

There will once again be video mapping on architectural marvels such as the cathedral's Mocha tower and on some of the buildings in the Plaza de la Constitución. The Alameda will have an interlaced system of lights spread through the canopy of trees to emulate an enchanted forest.

There is no Christmas show without the appropriate sound accompaniment. As usual, the musical theme for this Christmas season will be a mixture of seasonal classics and the occasional foray into the world of the great orchestras. The following songs will be played on Calle Larios: Jingle Bells by the Johann Strauss Orchestra, We wish you a Merry Christmas, Carol of the Bells by Pentatonix, Navidad Épica and Hacía Belén van una Burra.

Timetable

There will be three daily shows in Calle Larios, except on 24 and 31 December. They will be at 6.30pm, 8pm and 10pm. The lights will be switched on every day at 6.30pm. From Monday to Thursday, they will be switched off at midnight. From Friday to Sunday they will remain on until 2am. "We are the great city of Christmas lights in Spain and Europe. We will have a show that is supported by all sectors of the city, such as commerce and hospitality," Porras said.

A total of 1.4 million euros will be spent on the Christmas lights, according to the councillor. The question of who will be in charge of pressing the button to turn on the lights is still yet to be answered. "That is the million-dollar question," Porras said.