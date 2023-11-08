Malaga's botanical garden to take visitors on a 'magical journey' through a kingdom of angels this Christmas

Juan Soto Málaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

This Christmas, Malaga's historic botanical garden La Concepción will become the kingdom of angels. For yet another year, the venue will once again host a festive show in its grounds, this time entitled Angélical: The Kingdom of the Christmas Angels.

The new show, which will be staged by Contrarider, will open on 1 December and run until 7 January. The company says it will be "a dazzling spectacle of lights and scenery that will transform the garden into a magical journey through the kingdoms where Christmas comes to life through the angels".

La Concepcion will be transformed eight different kingdoms: The Kingdom of Enchanted Winter, The Kingdom of Renewed Hope, The Kingdom of Healing Myrrh, The Kingdom of Peace and Harmony, The Kingdom of Gold and Light, The Kingdom of Generosity and Solidarity, The Kingdom of Sweets and Treats and The Kingdom of Dreams and Wishes.

Entrance to the show will be allowed from 6pm every day with groups every 30 minutes, with a maximum of 400 people per tour to maintain a safe and comfortable environment for all.

Show for all ages

The organising company says that Angélical has been carefully designed for all ages, "with a stunning display of lights, sculptures and angelic decorations with light and sounds that will transport visitors to a dream world". Each of the eight realms represents a different aspect of Christmas and has been created with attention to detail, from traditional to modern decorations, popular culture and spiritual elements.

To ease access, parking areas will be set up with capacity for more than 400 vehicles, connected by a shuttle service that will take visitors directly to the entrance of the botanical garden. In addition, Malaga's tourist bus will offer a special service from the city centre to the event site, further helping the smooth arrival of visitors.

The company adds that Angélical is a show designed for the whole family. Tickets are already available on the website www.surentradas.com and on the official website of the show, www.lucesdelbotanico.es at the price of 15.50 euros for the general adult pass (11.50 euros for children).