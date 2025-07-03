Malaga's ambitious plans to mitigate climate change: city invites bids for studies worth 1million euros

Chus Heredia Malaga Thursday, 3 July 2025, 20:57 Compartir

Malaga city council is launching an ambitious project worth almost one million euros to analyse and take measures to curb climate change in the city. The work, which has just been put out to tender, comprises four project divisions. The aim is to adapt the city and its facilities and infrastructure to the effects of global warming; improve ecosystems; promote biodiversity; create green corridors; and improve educational, cultural and heritage centres.

Project steps

The first step is the drafting of urban planning drafts for integrated urban regeneration. This phase is worth 299,976.17 euros, including IVA sales tax.

The second part concerns the drafting of projects for the conservation or environmental recovery of green infrastructure, the creation of green corridors that improve ecosystems and their biodiversity as well as renaturalisation actions in consolidated urban environments in the municipality. This is another 299,754.92 euros, including IVA.

The third step includes the drafting of projects to improve the adequacy of the conditions of use, physical, sensory and cognitive accessibility, habitability, health, structural and fire safety, energy efficiency, renewable sustainability, noise protection, integration into the urban environment and enhancement of architectural values in buildings intended for administrative, educational or cultural use. The budget here is 299,681.17 euros.

The fourth and final part of the project includes the drafting of actions for the restoration and rehabilitation of buildings and their surroundings with recognised heritage value. The amount amounts to 299,828.67 euros.

A few days ago, the municipal sustainability department published a map with areas that can serve as climate refuges.