New festival at La Térmica promotes Malaga wines and local products From Friday to Sunday, Sabor a Málaga is organising GastroWine, an event that brings together 18 wineries and restaurants

Malaga wines, cuisine and local products are the protagonists of the first GastroWine, a food and wine festival, which starts on Friday 28 at La Térmica and which will run until Sunday 30 November. Organised by Malaga provincial council, through its Sabor a Málaga brand, the event will feature 18 wineries, six catering stalls and a local produce market.

Specifically, the wineries present at the event come from eleven municipalities in the province: Mollina, Sayalonga, Moclinejo, Malaga, Ronda, Almáchar, Antequera, Fuente de Piedra, Álora, Arriate and Sedella. These include Bodegas Bentomiz, Cortijo La Fuente, Dimobe, Embrujo del Sur, Fabio Coullet, Gross Hermanos, Málaga Virgen, Martín Kieninger, and Quitapenas, among others.

The culinary area is divided into two sections, one of which is for the proposals created by Kraken, Lígula, Descorche de Cervantes, La Bocaná, Ménade and Nakara. The other is an area with a small market with local products such as goat's cheese from Malaga, Iberian pork products, as well as chocolate-based desserts and coffees.

The free event also offers activities such as tastings and workshops

Those attending the event can also take part in some of the free activities that have been programmed, with a limited capacity of 30 places per activity. These include blind tastings, food and wine pairings, cocktail masterclasses, wine-making workshops and children's recycling and biscuit-making activities, among others. Registration is available through the website gastrowine.malaga.es

During the three days, there will also be various live musical performances with Malaga artists such as Durovino, Guillermo Olvera, La Taraska or Mami Curl & Co and DJs Nana or Kaya.

Charitable initiative

Admission will be free, although visitors can purchase a special glass for two euros to try the wines on offer. The two-euro deposit can be reclaimed when leaving the event, or donated to the Spanish cancer association. There will be an area for the sale of personalised 'GastroWine' merchandising, such as canvas bags and T-shirts, the proceeds of which will go entirely to the aforementioned association.