Record 52 high-speed trains a day will operate on Malaga-Madrid line this summer

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Tuesday, 27 May 2025, 18:02 Compartir

Few could have imagined that the day would come when it would be possible to choose between 26 high-speed train services a day in each direction (that is, 52 trains per day) between Malaga and Madrid. This summer breaks historic records by increasing the number of trips passengers can choose from. Thanks to the commitment of the three main operators to extending operations at the city's María Zambrano station, this summer will give rise to the largest train offer in history.

Private French company Ouigo - the latest one to start operating in Malaga - will double its frequencies during the high season. Between 30 June and 14 September, passengers will be able to hop on two extra low-cost trains in each direction, operating between María Zambrano and Atocha in Madrid.

"With these new services between Madrid, Malaga and Cordoba, we strengthen our position as a democratising force in high-speed trains, offering affordable prices and a high-quality service, committed to sustainability and the cohesion of the national territory," said Ouigo's commercial and marketing director, Federico Pareja.

In addition, the company provides its services on double-decker Alstom Euroduplex trains, i.e. high-capacity convoys offering up to 509 seats. The type of train has an even bigger impact on the number of seats available than the increase of frequencies and, with that, more than 2,000 seats could be purchased every day, in each direction.

Renfe also pushes the pedal

National state operator Renfe has also increased its actions at the Costa del Sol's main railway station. This summer, the company is offering up to 15 trains in each direction (that is, 30 daily in total) between María Zambrano and Atocha. Of these, 12 will be on high-speed AVE trains and three on its low-cost brand, Avlo.

Although Renfe generally uses S-102 and S-112 trains, with less capacity than its competitors, it is always prepared to double the number of seats to over 600 in each direction, whenever demand requires it.

The third operator competing for passengers on the Malaga-Madrid route, Iryo, does not lag behind. The Spanish-Italian company is also increasing its frequencies during the summer. It is planning to put 460 seats on the market on each of the seven trains it will operate on a daily basis in the middle of August.

A 'railway bridge'

These figures show that, throughout the summer, the Costa del Sol and the Spanish capital will be connected by a "railway bridge", with at least one train per hour. Sometimes, there will even be up to three departures at an interval of 60 minutes. For example, in the morning, between 7am and 8am, there will be three departures towards Madrid: 7.25 (Ouigo); 7.41 (AVE) and 7.55 (AVE). Another three will operate in the afternoon: 15.28 (Iryo); 15.35 (Ouigo) and 15.41 (AVE).

The significant increase in supply has led to a parallel drop in prices. Although the high season is about to begin, it is still possible to find prices below 20 euros each way. This was something unimaginable prior to the liberalisation of the market a few years ago, when prices were higher than 120 euros each way even with a discount.

Now, a quick search for a trip on 15 July will show that Ouigo offers seats between 15 and 19 euros each way. Going by Iryo would cost between 13 and 21 euros; by AVE, prices start from 17 euros and there are many options available for 19. These fares are up to half the price offered for the same dates last year, even though then they were already much cheaper than before the opening up of the market.