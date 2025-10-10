Malaga Airport maintains daily direct flights with New York next summer

Pilar Martínez Malaga Friday, 10 October 2025, 10:56 Share

Malaga will once again be connected to New York with a daily direct flight in the summer of 2026. United Airlines is scheduled to return to the Costa del Sol from May until September next year.

This is United Airlines' fourth season operating the route from Malaga to Newark Airport. Its daily direct flight was operational from 2 May to 24 September this year, with 51,000 seats - 280% more than those offered in 2023.

Company sources confirm that "operations on the Costa del Sol will remain unchanged". This is the only connection between Andalucía and the US.

United Airlines announces new connection to Santiago de Compostela in Spain

This past summer, United Airlines was present in Malaga, Bilbao and Palma de Mallorca. The company operates from Madrid and Barcelona all year round. It has announced the addition of another airport in Spain in 2026 - Santiago de Compostela, which will connect the city with the US aboard a Boeing 737-800 Max.

The tourism sector of the Costa del Sol is committed to keeping the Malaga-New York air route active all year round. This has so far been evidenced by the increase of the three weekly connections established at the start to one flight per day.

Head of sales for United Airlines in Spain Antonio de Toro highlighted the pull of demand. In a recent interview with SUR, he said that "Malaga is the gateway to Andalucía. The Costa del Sol opens the doors to Granada, Seville, Cordoba and the other provincial capitals in Andalucía". What attracts American tourists to these destinations are not only the region's culture, art and history, but also the sun and the beach. Malaga has all of this, in addition to cuisine offers and golf courses.