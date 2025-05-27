Costa del Sol to get direct flights with capital of Iceland from September onwards

Pilar Martínez Malaga Tuesday, 27 May 2025, 12:45 Compartir

Malaga Airport will be connected to the capital of Iceland, Reykjavik, with a direct flight from 6 September onwards. This new route will be operated by the country's flag carrier - Icelandair.

Back in 2022 and 2023, this same connection was also scheduled at the Costa del Sol's airport, but only on an occasional basis. Now, the operation will be extended until 30 May 2026, with two frequencies a week in September, October, April and May. In November, December and March, there will be one flight a week, but the company plans to take a break in January and February.

Icelandair has already added Malaga as a destination on its website, motivating visitors to book their tickets by alluding to "Picasso, tapas and sunny good vibes". The company warns that "everyone falls in love with Malaga and it's easy to understand why: golden beaches, sunny squares, sizzling tapas, Moorish palaces and the lingering notes of flamenco in the night air". At the end of the description of the Costa del Sol's capital that Icelandair provides, the airline asks the rhetorical question whether Malaga is "the perfect blend of culture and coast". "Without a doubt," is the answer.

Malaga is the company's fifth connection with Spain, following Alicante, Barcelona, Gran Canaria and Tenerife. The airline operates flights to 25 cities in 12 countries, with its main hub at Keflavík International Airport.

The route between Malaga and Reykjavik takes four hours and 50 minutes. It will be operated by a Boeing 737-Max8 aircraft. The flight will leave Malaga Airport at 3.45pm and arrive at 6.35pm local time. It will leave the Icelandic capital at 8am and arrive at Malaga airport at 2.45pm.

Both Turismo Costa del Sol and the travel agency employers' association commend this improvement in connectivity and the incorporation of a route which, in addition to facilitating visits to Iceland and Spain, is also a good alternative for travelling to the US. In fact, Icelandair's website includes flights from Reykjavik to North American cities such as Boston, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Miami, Nashville, Pittsburgh, New York, Minneapolis, Orlando, Raleigh-Durham, Seattle and Washington. President of the association of travel agencies of the Costa del Sol Sergio García has highlighted the importance of "having more and more new destinations to choose from when it comes to non-stop travelling from the Costa".