Largest cruise sector event in Europe is heading back to Malaga

Malaga is set to host the largest cruise event in the Mediterranean on 11-12 September.

For the second time, the city's Palacio de Ferias exhibition and conference centre will host Seatrade Med, which brings together some 2,000 cruise industry professionals, some 200 representatives and executives from the world's leading shipping companies and about 180 exhibiting companies from 80 countries.

Seatrade Med has never before been held at the same venue twice. However, the success of last year's event means Malaga city will once again be the epicentre of this sector to analyse its new challenges, future trends and major innovations. Chiara Giorgi, Seatrade's global brand director, said "Malaga is now ready to welcome the world cruise community".

Those responsible for the organisation of the event. Marilú Báez

Sustainable tourism

At the presentation of the event, the president of the Port Authority of Malaga, Carlos Rubio, said Cruise Days will be held again, which will turn the Palmeral de las Sorpresas into the deck of a ship. It will be a place of recreational activities, food exhibitions and concerts. Shipping companies will also have booths presenting their travel proposals to future cruise-goers. "Seatrade Med is a unique opportunity to establish contacts with the major shipping companies, so that the executives of these companies can get to know the city's infrastructures, its great attractions, its gastronomy and enjoy the good climate," said Rubio, who also pointed out that the cruise sector contributes half a million cruise passengers to arrive in two seasons, in spring and autumn.

"It is increasingly sustainable tourism due to the investments being made by the shipping companies and the Port, which is already working on a plan to electrify the docks so ships can plug into the mains and switch off their engines," Rubio added.

Second most important destination in the world

Giorgi said the Mediterranean is the second most important destination in the world, concentrating 21.5% of the total market share and with an upward trend of 6.6% of passengers and 8% of ship calls in the past year. Of the 172 ships that sail the seas, 40% do so in the Mediterranean, a region that moves seven million passengers of the 33 million worldwide, and of which 73% are concentrated in the western Mediterranean where Malaga is located, she said.

The Junta's delegate for tourism in Malaga Gemma del Corral said: "Hosting this event and being able to link Malaga's brand to this travel sector is a great opportunity".

Turismo Costa del Sol tourist board president Francisco Salado said: "Now we are going to work for a third edition of Seatrade Med in Malaga because we have great infrastructures such as this port and an airport that connects with 154 destinations in the world".