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Malaga warehouse armed robbery: masked men assault worker

The suspects allegedly dragged victim along road as they made their escape

María José Díaz Alcalá

Wednesday, 8 April 2026, 12:07

The National Police have opened an investigation into an armed robbery at a warehouse in the Guadalhorce industrial area in Malaga city.

On 6 April, several masked individuals allegedly robbed a worker and left him seriously injured after assaulting him, according to various sources SUR has consulted.

The incident occurred at a warehouse on Calle Esteban Salazar Chapela, shortly before 4pm. After receiving several alerts, the emergency services mobilised the National Police and the health services.

When they arrived, however, there was no sign of the perpetrators. According to sources, the suspects fled in a vehicle after the robbery. During their escape, they reportedly dragged the victim along.

Although the emergency medical team attended to the victim at the scene, he went to a hospital in the city on his own.

The police are working on identifying and locating the suspects.

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surinenglish Malaga warehouse armed robbery: masked men assault worker

Malaga warehouse armed robbery: masked men assault worker