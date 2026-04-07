Third wave of burglaries in Vélez-Málaga spreads panic among property owners

Security cameras captured two of the suspects at one of the houses.

Eugenio Cabezas Tuesday, 7 April 2026, 15:02 Share

A third wave of burglaries in Valle-Niza and Almayate Alto on Friday, 3 April, once again forced residents to take security matters in their own hands, despite the fear these crimes have caused.

According to resident Esther Ruíz, who reported the previous robberies, the latest incident happened on the night of Good Friday, during Holy Week. Residents have said that four masked individuals had targeted the Vélez-Málaga rural area, spreading "panic".

One resident, as per what Ruíz told SUR, even set off fireworks to try and deter the intruders. Some residents, however, thought they were gunshots, which led to genuine fear. Cars, light from torches and residents once again monitored the area to make sure no house was left unattended.

According to Ruíz, the thieves are no longer just targeting empty properties and they've started to attack properties with people inside, sometimes even elderly residents, showing that they are no longer scared of the consequences.

"I don't understand how four people can be laughing at the authorities, the police and us like this," Ruíz said.

Residents organise a siege

The issue, residents say, goes far beyond a simple robbery. They feel forced to organise a siege and remain in a constant state of alarm, with WhatsApp groups buzzing every night with warnings, camera footage and suspicions. Impromptu residential patrols cover long lanes, dark roads and isolated properties.

In some of the videos SUR has obtained, the thieves damage and smash security cameras after realising they are being recorded. In another video, alarms can be heard sounding, but even so, the perpetrators don't leave the property.

Ruíz is once again calling for resources for rural areas: more police presence, greater response capacity and resources adapted to the challenging terrain, where simply arriving quickly isn't enough if access roads are in ruins or when houses are located several kilometres apart. "You can't ask an 80-year-old to send their location," she added.

The residents' reaction has been, once again, to take action. Several cars patrolled the area throughout the night to deter thieves and increase security. One resident, however, admitted that "the tension is at its peak" and that the fear of a direct confrontation grows with each new incident.

The National Police responded to the scene and filed the corresponding reports. Mayor of Vélez-Málaga Jesús Lupiáñez has met with the victims and promised to improve coordination and security in these rural areas.

Meanwhile, in Valle-Niza and Almayate Alto, the feeling remains the same: the robberies continue unabated and the response isn't keeping pace with what residents are demanding.