Los Prados railway terminal, on the outskirts of Malaga city. José Manuel Guerrero
Malaga set to transform Los Prados railway yard into dry port for goods
Transport

Malaga set to transform Los Prados railway yard into dry port for goods

Freight containers will travel by train from Zaragoza to the outskirts of the city, and will then be transported to the docks by electric locomotives

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Friday, 4 August 2023, 17:40

Malaga Port is finalising what will be one of the biggest logistical leaps in its history. It is planning a dry port with a train connection to Los Prados on the outskirts of the city. The joint initiative of the Port Authority, the company Servimad and railway infrastructure company Adif is committed to strengthening the maritime link that connects Malaga with Tangier port in Morocco.

Servimad has been granted the use of more than 8,000 square metres at Los Prados from Adif, starting on 1 September (with a view to expanding in the medium term). "Our objective is for the trains to start up in the first week of October," said Joaquín Pérez-Muñoz, managing director of Servimad. The service will start with up to three journeys in each direction, with a direct link to Zaragoza Plaza.

The project will transport container carriers the ten kilometres from Los Prados to the port with electric locomotives. Pérez-Muñoz said the trains will have 18 wagons and form a key part of the "zero carbon footprint" scheme.

This operation is designed to transport mainly automotive components, destined for the Moroccan Renault factory; and round-trip textiles. Other operators have expressed an interested in the service and plan to use the train to move items between northern and southern Spain.

"We have been working for months to establish the connection between the port and Los Prados," said the president of the Port Authority, Carlos Rubio. "This, together with the ferry link with Tangier, allows us to provide a very good offer of services for importers and exporters, but also for container lines," he added.

