Malaga restaurant is amongst 36 candidates for best opening of the year in whole of Spain

Juan Soto Malaga Tuesday, 17 September 2024, 15:02

A restaurant in Malaga has caught the attention of diners from all over Spain. So much so that it aspires to become the best opening of the last 12-months at a national level. Thirty-six businesses from all over the country are taking part in the third edition of The Fork awards, including just one from the province and three in total from Andalucía.

The Malaga restaurant in question is Palodú, which opened last November in the centre of the city The chefs Cristina Cánovas and Diego Aguilar have set up in Calle Sebastián Souvirón with their more ambitious project than in Teatinos.

The Fork shortlist also includes two other restaurants from the Andalucía region: Alinea, in Roquetas de Mar (Almeria province) and Tsuro in Jerez (Cadiz).

A jury made up of more than 50 leading lights of Spanish gastronomy, recognised with one, two and three Michelin stars (including Paco Morales, Dabiz Muñoz and Elena Arzak) has been in charge of drawing up the prestigious list.

From now on, the users of the restaurant booking platform will be in charge of choosing the finalists with their votes. They will be able to vote for their favourite restaurants from now until 22 October, and the ten finalists will be announced at a gala on 11 November at the Gran Teatro Caixabank Príncipe Pío in Madrid.

In addition to the Andalusian restaurants, the other finalists are: Bascoat, Bolboreta, Club Financiero, Pabú, Playing solo, Tresde and Velasco Abella (all in Madrid); Amê, Azul Rooftop, Mae, Suru and Xeixa (in Catalonia); AMA, Bakea, Karmine and Masta Taberna (Basque Country); Ausias, Félix Chaqués Restaurant, Restaurante Platero and Simposio (Valencian Community); Ricardo Temiño, Tiempos Líquidos and Azul Mediterráneo (Castilla y León); Ca Ses Sauerschell's, Guethary and Restaurant Morralla (Balearic Islands); El Baret and Restaurante 43 (Murcia); O Secadeiro and Simpar (Galicia); César Lanzarote Restaurant (Canary Islands); Pico Velasco (Cantabria) and La Bechamel (Castilla La Mancha).