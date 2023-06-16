Malaga receives award for best halal tourism marketing campaign in the world The award for the city comes as the Costa del Sol also aims to increase the arrival of tourists with maximum purchasing power from the Middle East

Pilar Martínez Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Malaga has been recognised as the city in the world that carried out the best marketing campaign to encourage Muslim travellers to visit the Andalusian port hub.

The international benchmark awards for halal tourism, the Halal Travel Awards, recognised that Malaga's advertising campaign positioned the city as a key European destination for Muslim travellers.

The award was presented at a gala event held in Singapore in which Malaga's efforts made in recent years to attract Muslim tourism and position itself as 'muslim-friendly 2023' were highlighted.

The award was collected on behalf of Malaga, by the Spanish Ambassador in Singapore, Mercedes Alonso, as part of the Global Halal Tourism Summit, Halal in Travel Global Summit. In the space of three days, the summit brought together more than 60 international speakers.

These awards recognise worldwide destinations, companies, organisations and individuals who have had a considerable impact on Muslim-friendly travel, and in the specific case of Malaga, highlight the tourism marketing campaign, The Jewel of Spain.

The campaign resulted in an increase in awareness of the Malaga brand throughout the world, especially in the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

The awards are part of the presentation of the Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI). This annual index, launched in 2015, is produced by CrescentRating in collaboration with MasterCard. The GMTI tracks the quality and growth of Muslim travel destinations in four strategic areas: access, communications, environment and services.

"Malaga has become a desired destination for Muslim travellers who conform to Halal practices. This is because we have developed an offer, products, resources, guides and travel services that cater to the preferences of Muslim travellers," the organisers pointed out.

Purchasing power

The award comes as the Costa del Sol aims to increase the arrival of tourists with maximum purchasing power from the Middle East.

It has organised the hosting five professional conferences, in which a hundred travel agents will participate, in the United Arab Emirates, a destination with which Malaga Airport has a direct flight this summer.

At these meetings, the professionals will talk about the new features and values of a destination associated with quality, sustainability and luxury. This premium tourism movement involves about half a million tourists of various nationalities each year in the province, who spend an average of more than 600 euros per day.