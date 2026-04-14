Malaga launches subsidies for young people to get driving licence: deadlines and requirements

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Tuesday, 14 April 2026, 14:18 Share

Malaga city council is preparing to launch a new round of subsidies for young people who want to obtain their driving licence, which will reportedly benefit around 682 people between the ages of 18 and 35.

The city council will allocate 75,020 euros, which represents an increase of almost 12,000 euros compared to last year's call.

The youth department promotes this initiative with the aim of "contributing to improving the employability of young people in Malaga".

The 'Málaga Conduce' programme has been running since 2016 to help cover the costs of obtaining any type of driving licence (AM, A1, A2, A, B, B+E, C1, C1+E, C, C+E, D1, D1+E, D, D+E and LVA and LCM licences for agricultural vehicles and reduced mobility vehicles, respectively).

Application requirements

The aid covers young people in the 18-35 age group who have passed the theoretical and practical driving licence tests of the provincial or local traffic headquarters from 1 September 2025 until the date of application.

According to the city council, this initiative aims to support the most vulnerable young people in Malaga, and therefore, the criteria for obtaining it will take into account socio-family factors such as being registered as a job seeker, belonging to a large family or having a disability rating higher than 33 per cent, among other factors.

Applications will soon be available on the youth department's website (https://juventud.malaga.eu/) in the 'Ayudas y Premios' section.

The city council notes that the application period will begin the day after the initiative's publication in the official provincial gazette (BOPMA) and end on 30 April 2026.