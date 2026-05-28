One Air: Redefining Pilot Excellence from the Heart of Málaga

SUR Málaga 28/05/2026 a las 17:59h.

Málaga is now a pivotal hub on the global aeronautical map. At the centre of this transformation is One Air, an institution that has achieved a milestone unmatched in Spain: being awarded the Excellence in Aeronautical Training prize by Avion Revue International on three separate occasions. This distinction reflects a corporate philosophy that prioritizes cutting-edge technology and safety above all else.

A High-Performance Career for a Global Market

Aviation is no longer an unreachable sector; it is a high-demand global industry looking for elite professionals. Airlines today require pilots who are not only licensed but are also fully proficient in the sophisticated technology found in modern commercial cockpits.

One Air’s primary specialty is the ATPL (Airline Transport Pilot License) programmes. The academy has focused its entire infrastructure and expertise on this professional path, creating an immersive environment where more than 60 nationalities converge. It is not just about training; it is about preparing an international career that operates without borders.

Strategic Location: A Unique Training Environment

Located next to Málaga-Costa del Sol International Airport, one of Europe’s major gateways, the academy's facilities represent an invaluable training asset. This strategic location allows students to become familiar with high-density commercial traffic from day one. To complement this, initial flight phases are conducted at the Axarquía Aerodrome, providing an optimal environment for developing fundamental skills in a dedicated airspace.

World-First Technology and Fleet Superiority

If one factor defines One Air in 2026, it is its massive investment in innovation. The academy has made global headlines as the World Launch Customer for the new Tecnam P2008JC NG. Málaga is the first place where these next-generation aircraft are being operated.

With the recent addition of the Tecnam P2006T NG twin-engine (the first in Andalusia), the fleet has reached a record 32 Next-Generation (NG) aircraft. Featuring direct-injection engines and hybrid construction, these planes offer a distinct competitive edge, ensuring students train on the most advanced technology currently available in the international market.

SimLab: Europe’s Largest Simulation Centre

Before taking to the skies, excellence is forged in the SimLab by One Air, the largest simulation centre in any European flight school. It houses over 20 simulators, including exact cockpit replicas of the Airbus A320, Boeing 737-800, and the Boeing 737 MAX, alongside pioneering tools like the Apple Vision PRO for procedure visualisation.

Three Paths to Professional Success

To ensure every cadet finds the right trajectory, One Air offers three tailored ATPL programmes:

• Integrated ATPL: The most direct and efficient route to the flight deck.

• Airline Pilot Programme ATPL: Designed for those seeking a competitive edge with additional flight hours and specific jet training.

• International Airline Pilot University Programme ATPL: The ultimate choice, combining flight training with a European University Degree in Aeronautical Management and Business and .

One Air does not just train pilots; it shapes the future leaders of the aviation industry from one of the most stimulating environments in Europe.