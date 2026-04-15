British DJ duo confirmed for Dreambeach Costa del Sol

Jennie Rhodes Wednesday, 15 April 2026, 16:13 Share

Dreambeach Costa del Sol organisers have confirmed British DJ duo Sasha and John Digweed as the latest international names on a lineup which already includes David Guetta and Eric Prydz.

The two-day summer music festival will be taking place in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol on Friday 31 July and Saturday 1 August. This is Sasha and John Digweed's only confirmed show in Spain which marks a long-awaited return of the duo returning after a six year hiatus.

Although Dreambeach is now in its 12th year, this is the first time the electronic dance music (EDM) festival is happening on the Costa del Sol.

Other confirmed acts include DNB All Stars, No Where by Paco Osuna, Blackworks, Rímika and Híbrida, as well as names such as David Guetta’s Special Monolith Show, Born On Road, Charlie Tee, DJ Zinc, Eptic and Eric Prydz, Future Squad B2B DJ Rasco, Hannah Wants, Hedex B2B BOU, Jazzy B2B Jowi, Lady Walks B2B Stanton Warriors, Karpin, Luciano, Mathame, Melanie Ribbe, MIAU presents MULTIPLE, NGHTMRE, Nico Moreno, Nikolina, Norbak, Onlynumbers, Pola & Bryson, SNTS, Vendex and Yanamasté.

In the coming weeks organisers will announce further confirmations that will continue to round out one of the most ambitious line-ups in the festival’s history. The 2025 festival attracted over 90,000 festival-goers.