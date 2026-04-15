Malaga launches beer fair with international brands and music this weekend

Isabel Méndez Malaga Wednesday, 15 April 2026, 12:12 Share

More than 30 international beers and 34 taps to discover new flavours: that's the offer the Birra & Art fair that arrives in Malaga's Puerto de la Torre district has for beer lovers. The local fairgrounds are hosting the event from 17 to 19 April, with a great atmosphere, live music and craft beers.

The opening hours are: from 6pm to 1am on Friday (17 April); 12pm to 1am on Saturday (18 April); and 12pm to 7pm on Sunday (19 April). Admission is free.

The Birra & Art fair kicks off with a pop-rock performance by Starry Band (10pm on Friday). At 3pm on Saturday, a Spanish pop-rock tribute band will take the stage, followed by Bandido at 7pm. The day will conclude with 80s Spanish music from Lolipopers (10pm). The Killer Rockets close the festival at 3pm on Sunday.