Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Food and drink

Malaga launches beer fair with international brands and music this weekend

The Birra & Art fair will present more than 30 international beers at the Puerto de la Torre fairgrounds from 17 to 19 April (Friday to Sunday)

Isabel Méndez

Malaga

Wednesday, 15 April 2026, 12:12

More than 30 international beers and 34 taps to discover new flavours: that's the offer the Birra & Art fair that arrives in Malaga's Puerto de la Torre district has for beer lovers. The local fairgrounds are hosting the event from 17 to 19 April, with a great atmosphere, live music and craft beers.

The opening hours are: from 6pm to 1am on Friday (17 April); 12pm to 1am on Saturday (18 April); and 12pm to 7pm on Sunday (19 April). Admission is free.

The Birra & Art fair kicks off with a pop-rock performance by Starry Band (10pm on Friday). At 3pm on Saturday, a Spanish pop-rock tribute band will take the stage, followed by Bandido at 7pm. The day will conclude with 80s Spanish music from Lolipopers (10pm). The Killer Rockets close the festival at 3pm on Sunday.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga vaccinates against shingles without prior appointment
  2. 2 Parts of Andalucía radically switch from rain and cold to 30C
  3. 3 Two road accidents disrupt A-7 traffic in Malaga province during rush hours
  4. 4 Andalucía pays &euro;10m in fines for dumping wastewater into Guadalhorce river
  5. 5 National kayak polo league tournament comes to Fuengirola this weekend
  6. 6 Housing and transport crisis: the top concerns for Malaga province residents
  7. 7 Excavator severs fibre optic cable in Malaga, leaving 5,000 homes and businesses without internet

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Malaga launches beer fair with international brands and music this weekend

Malaga launches beer fair with international brands and music this weekend