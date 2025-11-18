This is the Malaga bar that pours the best beer in Andalucía

Juan Soto Malaga Tuesday, 18 November 2025, 15:42 Share

Gastrobar La Pera in Malaga has once again been recognised as the place that serves the best-poured beer in Andalucía. Owner Alberto Torreblanca won the fourth Cervezas Victoria de Andalucía beer pulling contest at the final held at the Malaga city brewery. Torreblanca's award was dedicated to the work of hospitality professionals. Second and third place went to Sergio Alcalá from restaurant Albalá in Cadiz and Rafael García from the El Paso bar in Cordoba.

A total of 16 contestants took part in the final. The jury evaluated the technique used, the presence of bubbles, good bar practices such as rinsing the glass and the presentation of the beer, among other aspects. The prize was 2,000 euros.

La Pera was not the only Malaga establishment distinguished during the final. Bodega Guerola was also recognised as the 'most-loved bar in Andalucía', followed by La Pera and Taberna Romero in Granada.

The contest, hosted by Malaga actor Miguel Ángel Martín, was attended by various representatives of Cervezas Victoria, among them commercial director Luis Rubio, who congratulated the finalists.

A total of 466 participants representing a large part of Andalucía took part in this year's edition.

The finalists were Albalá (Cadiz), Isla Bacuta (Huelva), Bar Opera (Granada), Qrro's (Cadiz), La Pera (Malaga), La Maestra (Jaén), Xatarra Brutal (Cordoba), Pondos (Jaén), Bar El Paso (Cordoba), La Odisea (Malaga), Memento Mori (Granada), Los Valles (Malaga), Kusha (Granada), Smallworld (Malaga), Braseria Giralda (Huelva) and Puratasca (Seville).