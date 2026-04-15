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ACE founder Fabienne Paques with volunteers Martyn and Mark. SUR

Successful fundraising dinner for Mijas animal charity

Held at the La Sierra restaurant in La Cala de Mijas last Saturday, the spring charity event raised 2,700 euros for the ACE canine shelter

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Wednesday, 15 April 2026, 17:56

More than 100 animal lovers attended the ACE animal shelter spring fundraising dinner at Restaurante La Sierra, Mijas Costa, on Saturday 11 April.

Diners enjoyed a night of entertainment supplied by violinist and singer Crissie Ryan, along with an auction and a raffle with prizes donated by members of the local community and supporters of the charity.

Sponsored by Ibex Insurance and Costa Connection Magazine, the night raised 2,700 euros, which founder and president Fabienne Paques said will go towards feeding over 500 dogs and more than 200 cats currently in the care of the La Cala de Mijas-based shelter.

The president, who thanked “everyone involved in making the event a success”, said that people continue to dump their unwanted animals at the gate of the shelter almost on a daily basis. This is why she is appealing for more volunteers to help clean the cages and feed and walk the dogs.

“This most deserving of causes is in great need of your help. Any and all support is always deeply appreciated by everyone at ACE, both four- and two-legged,” she said.

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surinenglish Successful fundraising dinner for Mijas animal charity

Successful fundraising dinner for Mijas animal charity