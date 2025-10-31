Malaga rapper arrested in city centre denounces 'police abuse' on her social media

"I'm making this statement because many people have been asking me what happened on Friday and I think it's important to tell my side of the story." So begins the social media statement made by Julia González - a 21-year-old rapper known as Faenna from Malaga's Huelin district. On 24 October, she was identified by several Local Police officers who caught her painting on a wall in the city centre.

According to Faenna's account, she told the police to talk to her in a more appropriate and respectful manner, after which "things got heated" and she was arrested. She said that five police officers rushed to restrain her, twisting her arms and legs and pinning her down. "I was just trying to move out of fear because I felt attacked and they took that as resistance," Faenna told her 70,000 Instagram followers.

After the arrest, she was taken to the National Police station, where she was held for 20 hours, until she was brought before a judge. "They accused me of resisting and attacking the authorities and want me to serve six months in prison. One of the police officers says I bit him, which is a lie. I didn't attack anyone and there are witnesses who can confirm it. As they presented an injury report, they are also asking me for money as compensation," Faenna said.

Faenna stated that her body was covered in "bruises and scratches". Her representative said she intends to request the medical report in court.

The city council has stated that the only proven injuries are those of the officer and that the only defendant in court will be Faenna.

Once again through her representative, Faenna told her fans that she only sought to "lift the weight off her shoulders" by making the statement, as she has been feeling "a lot of anxiety" since the incident.