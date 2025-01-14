Malaga metro security guard suffers broken nose after late-night assault by complete stranger

Irene Quirante Malaga Tuesday, 14 January 2025, 14:08 Compartir

An unidentified man allegedly assaulted and broke the nose of a Malaga metro security guard in the city's Plaza Cruz de Humilladero in the early hours of Monday 13 January. The attack happened at around 1.45am when the employee was on his way to his work vehicle, which was parked just a few metres from the La Unión station, SUR has learned. The man, who punched him twice in the face before causing the fracture, was a complete strager, the victim said.

The guard, who was wearing his work uniform, was carrying out a mobile patrol between different stations to control the closure of the metro lines. After making sure that everything was in order at La Unión, he left and started walking towards the vehicle to continue his shift. At that moment, a man he did not know allegedly started to insult him, shouting "chivato" ("snitch") or "maricona" (a derogatory term in Spanish for a homosexual person).

The first reaction of the guard, according to a complaint seen by SUR, was to try to calm the individual down, but he only became more upset and replied: "Go to hell!". Witnessing his state of aggression, the metro employee speeded up his return to the car.

According to the victim's testimony at the police station, when he was about to close the door, the perpetrator stood in his way and, without giving him time to react, punched him twice on the nose, causing it to bleed profusely.

Despite being dazed after the attack, the victim managed to activate the vehicle's automatic locking system for the doors. Without daring to move from the scene, he alerted the police, asking for help. The perpetrator, who appeared to have left after the assault, then returned with a stick, which he used to hit the driver's door.

The suspect fled moments before two National Police units arrived on the scene. However, the officers located the weapon that had been used to hit the security guard's car.

The security guard was taken to Malaga's Regional Hospital to receive medical attention for the injuries he suffered, which included several broken bones in his nose.

According to sources, the security employees of Malaga's metro have been asking for protective equipment, such as anti-stab vests, to help guarantee their safety and well-being.