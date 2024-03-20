Malaga megayacht marina puts up the 'full' sign

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Wednesday, 20 March 2024, 17:23 | Updated 17:37h. Compartir Copiar enlace

A luxury megayacht was forced to moor at Malaga's Adosado al Dique de Levante dock, as the regular space for these vessels — which are at least 60 metres long — Muelle Uno is currently full to capacity, having four such luxury boats occupying its berths. The 110-metre-long Radiant had to moor at the alternative location when it arrived into port today (Wednesday 20 March), on a brief stopover in the city.

In such cases, IGY Málaga Marina can use the Port Authority space near the cruise ship docks on an ad hoc basis, in order to be able to respond to the demand, which is at its peak right now.

Defend against pirate attacks

The Radiant can accommodate up to 20 guests in nine cabins, including a master suite and two VIP suites, according to data available on the Superyacht Fan website. Among the highlights of the design are the panoramic windows, which allow for a spectacular view of the seascape while journey's are under way. The crew is composed of a maximum of 44 members.

An unusual feature of this vessel is that it is armed with a powerful water cannon, designed to defend the megayacht from pirate attacks. The luxury craft is equipped with two diesel engines, enabling it to reach a top speed of 21 knots (38.8kph) and a cruising speed of 16 knots (29.6kph). It has a range of at least 6,000 nautical miles (11,112km) for long-distance cruising.

It is owned by Abdullah al Futtaim, a billionaire businessman and owner of the Dubai-based Al Futtaim Group, which is active in the retail, automotive, technology, and real estate sectors. Al Futtaim's conglomerate has more than 65 companies and employs in excess of 20,000 people in the Middle East.

Also currently in the port is the 101-metre I Dynasty, which is wintering in Malaga city; the 105-metre Lady Moura, an old acquaintance of these facilities, and the 96-metre Limitless.

Vessels that are at least 60 metres long fall under the megayacht category. These boats often have special licences that allow them to accommodate more than a dozen guests at a time.