Malaga marina for megayachts reaches cruising speed

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Friday, 15 March 2024, 14:40 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

To use a seafaring term, you could say that the Malaga's megayacht marina is starting to pick up cruising speed.

Since last week, and at least until the end of the month, a minimum of three large super-luxury craft will be calling or wintering at quay one (Muelle Uno). And there may be more, as negotiations are still under way with other boat owners to bring their vessels to the city during their current winter cycles, when they are preparing for the routes they will make during the high season.

The refurbished harbour area between quays one and two was designed to receive large boats such as this and provide them with the necessary services during low season, such as high-power electrical connections.

Lady Moura

The second to arrive, on 7 March, has been a frequent visitor to Malaga marina for at least a decade. The Lady Moura is scheduled to stay for several weeks. It is owned by Nasser Al Rasheed, a Saudi magnate, who has one of the largest private fortunes on the planet. He heads the engineering consultancy Rasheed Engineering and is also an advisor to the Saudi royal family.

With a length of 105 metres and a beam of 20 metres, it is considered one of the most luxurious yachts in the world due to its profusion of exotic details. The first of these is its transom name board and coat of arms, which is made of pure gold. Its facilities include a spa, casino, party room, several lounges, an operating theatre, a heliport and several pleasure boats. It can accommodate up to 30 passengers and has twice as many crew. The ship was designed by Italian architect Luigi Sturchio and was built at the prestigious German shipyard Blohm+Voss in 1990, since when it has been refurbished twice. It is powered by 6,900-horsepower diesel engines, so it can reach a maximum speed of 20 knots (37.04k/h).

Limitless

Since its construction in 1997, in the German Lürssen shipyard, the Limitless has been a regular visitor to the island of Mallorca, but it had never stopped in Malaga, until now. Painted in navy blue and white, it has three decks, a steel hull and an aluminium superstructure. It has capacity for a dozen guests and 20 crew. Powered by a hybrid diesel-electric engine, it can reach a cruising speed of 17 knots (31.4k/h), and up to 25 knots (46.3k/h) at top speed.

Limitless's arrival is thanks to a new collaboration with Caribbean ports. Malagaport, which operates under the Port Authority, together with operator IGY, have recently worked with the marina of Isle De Sol, on the island of Saint-Martin, which is some 240km east of Puerto Rico and is divided between France and the Netherlands. Thanks to these negotiations, the Limitless has come to the Costa del Sol for the first time on a technical stopover. It has plans to stay for at least several weeks.