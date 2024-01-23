Malaga mayor is hit by electric scooter on pedestrian crossing outside city hall

Pilar R. Quirós Malaga Tuesday, 23 January 2024, 13:25 Compartir Copiar enlace

The mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, was involved in an accident on Monday morning on his usual route into work at the city hall. As he used the pedestrian crossing in front of the imposing building he was struck by an electric scooter that was on the recently opened cycle path that is crossed by the well-marked crossing. Apparently the rider did not give way at the pedestrian crossing and, apparently, glared at the mayor.

Following the accident the rider stopped and asked De la Torre if he was hurt, according to witnesses. Municipal sources later confirmed this and that the mayor had told the rider that he was fine and not to worry.

Previously, bike and electric scooter incidents often happened in the adjacent gardens, where the bike path ran within the wide paths. Now, on the new on-road bike path by the city hall, it is apparently common for cyclists and scooter riders not to stop when people are using the pedestrian crossing. Some council employees have commented that perhaps the crossing point should be better signposted for cyclists and scooter riders.