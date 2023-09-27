Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

De la Torre and Utrilla sign the agreement. SUR
Malaga makes a move to host a national museum of tourism in Spain
Tourism

Malaga makes a move to host a national museum of tourism in Spain

The city hall has signed an agreement with the promoters of the initiative for the study and development of the project

Pilar Martínez

Malaga

Wednesday, 27 September 2023, 15:13

Compartir

It was last December when the Association of Friends of the Museum of Tourism, chaired by Luis Utrilla, organised an exhibition at the Tourism Interpretation Centre in Torremolinos with 1,500 objects which will form part of Spain's long-awaited National Museum of Tourism. Utrilla considered that the Costa del Sol has to be where this project is based and urged the relevant administrations and the government to work on it.

Malaga City Hall has now taken the first step to host this museum. It has done so by signing a general agreement of action for the study and development of the project to create the National Museum of Tourism. This confirms support for the initiative that would depend on the Ministry of Culture.

The purpose of this document, signed by the Mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, accompanied by the councillor for tourism, Jacobo Florido, and the President of the Association of Friends of the National Museum of Tourism "is to develop ways of study that can facilitate cooperation between both parties to establish a framework for collaboration with the common purpose of promoting, establishing, developing and managing activities that contribute to the promotion and knowledge of tourism, as well as to establish the basis for the development of the project to create the National Museum of Tourism in the city of Malaga".

The Association of Friends of the National Museum of Tourism wants to create this facility as an international centre of knowledge for the tourism industry, with the aim of disseminating the social, economic, cultural and anthropological values that the tourism industry provides, as well as serving as a dynamic and transforming element of the tourism industry, through knowledge, research and innovation.

