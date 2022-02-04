Malaga to get leading-edge microchip laboratory in a boost for local jobs The central government is expected to invest 87 million euros and the project will create 250 jobs

The Malaga TechPark, where the microchip laboratory will be located. / ÑITO SALAS

A new computer microchip development centre is to place Malaga at the leading edge of microelectronic technology in Europe.

Central government is to invest 87 million euros in the project from the recently founded, local Ricardo Valle Foundation (also known as Innova IRV). The Andalusian regional government is also expected to put up 29 million to make it a reality.

The Fundación Instituto Ricardo Valle (Innova IRV) is a mixed public and private trust designed to stimulate local initiatives to drive technology innovation, attract investment and create quality jobs.

One of its first acts will be the microchips development laboratory, given the current challenges being faced by the global economy with a shortage of key chip components for devices from cars to mobile phones that are increasingly essential for day-to-day living.

The cost of setting up the centre is expected to be 115 million euros. The Junta de Andalucía's part will come partly from EU development funds and the Junta needs to rework its budgets to allow a contribution to go ahead.

Malaga TechPark site

The facility will be on Malaga TechPark (formerly known as the PTA technology park), just outside the city. The project will focus on the so-called internet of things and ultralow power design - the future trend for many more devices in everyday lives to be connected via internet technology.

The Malaga TechPark laboratory will design the chips, software and circuit boards - all the stages ahead of manufacturing.

There will be 250 direct jobs generated in Malaga city, said Innova IRV, plus 300 indirectly in other, partner companies: Indra, Ontech, Semidynamics, Amper, Extrememory, Ingnion, Gradiant, Maxwell and Wimmic.

Malaga city council is one of the founding partners of the Innova IRV foundation along with the Junta de Andalucía, Mayoral, Myramar and the Sando foundation.