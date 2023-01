The computer mouse that no longer works, broken mobile phones, defunct irons, printing cartridges, coffee capsules, batteries, CDs and used aerosols, as well as many other items, can now be safely recycled at any of 14 new eyecatching recycling points installed by Malaga city council.

The innovative 'puntos limpios' are situated in every district except in the Carretera de Cádiz, Cruz del Humilladero and east of the city where there are two each.