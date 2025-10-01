Malaga influencer Masi Rodríguez booted out of MasterChef Celebrity 10

SUR Malaga Wednesday, 1 October 2025, 16:15 Share

Malaga-born influencer Masi Rodríguez's time on MasterChef Celebrity Spain is over. The presenter, broadcaster, actress, singer, influencer with more than 837,000 followers on Instagram alone handed her white apron on 29 September, ending her journey in the 10th MasterChef Celebrity Spain, which returned to prime-time television at the beginning of the month.

On Monday night, the jury first eliminated Jorge Luengo. However, at the end of the evening, Pepe Rodríguez, Jordi Cruz and Samantha Vallejo Nágera eliminated the sixth contestant (Masi Rodríguez). The contestants that left in previous weeks are Necko Vidal, Soraya Arnelas, Charo Vega and Valeria Vegas.

Although failing the canned food challenge, Masi Rodríguez said that "MasterChef has been an incredible experience" and that she is leaving "happy and content". "I think I should be proud of my work here and trust myself more," she confessed. She was sent off with a loud applause by the remaining contestants. In her final speech, Masi honoured the kindness of her grandfather who, she said, has been her example.

Masi Rodríguez's career

Masi Rodríguez has had a versatile career, having achieved milestones such as landing the role of secondary character Susi in the Netflix series Berlin - the spin-off of Money Heist. She was also chosen to comment on the post-galas of the OT 2023 music contest on Amazon Prime. She has released a song with her partner in the OT Xuso Jones, titled 'Besos de Amor' (Love Kisses).

Masi has also worked as a dubbing artist for TV commercials and has performed in the well-known play No Me Toques el Cuento in Madrid.

For seven years, she was in a relationship with popular streamer IlloJuan from Fuengirola. They announced their break-up in July 2024 with a joint video statement on YouTube.