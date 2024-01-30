Malaga to be home to R&D centre for world leader in semiconductors, with creation of 450 jobs

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Interior of the IMEC headquarters, in Leuven. IMEC
Malaga to be home to R&amp;D centre for world leader in semiconductors, with creation of 450 jobs
The new facility will be located on Málaga TechPark and the research and development centre will be the first of its kind to be opened by IMEC outside Belgium

Nuria Triguero

Malaga

Tuesday, 30 January 2024, 14:33

Malaga city has been chosen as the new headquarters for a branch of IMEC, the world's leading semiconductor research and development centre with 450 researchers.

Spanish minister for digital transformation José Luis Escrivá made the announcement, revealing the city would be the home of Inter-University Microelectronics Centre's new HQ in Spain. It is the world's leading laboratory for research and technology transfer in the field of semiconductors, founded in Belgium in 1984.

The research and development (R&D) centre, according to both the Spanish government and regional government, will be the first of its kind to be opened by IMEC outside Belgium. It will be located at Málaga TechPark, where a 46,000 square metre plot has been earmarked. A building of approximately 32,000 square metres will be constructed at the site. IMEC is expected to employ 450 highly qualified workers at its Malaga headquarters.

"In the last few weeks we have been working very hard and with excellent collaboration with the Andalusian regional government and the city council to set up the second IMEC centre in the world in Malaga," minister Escrivá said. "Malaga and the whole of Andalucía are to be congratulated with this great news, the result of hard work that has been going on for months," minister Carolina España added.

"Its presence in Malaga will facilitate the transfer of knowledge and cutting-edge technology in the field of semiconductors, foster collaboration with local companies and startups, boosting innovation and entrepreneurship in our country," she pointed out.

Securing the R&D centre is Malaga's first triumph in its plan to become an important node in the semiconductor industry. IMEC has around 5,500 researchers from 95 countries and some 600 industrial partners, including major international companies in the sector.

