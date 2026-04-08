Malaga four-vehicle collision disrupts traffic in Carlos Haya false tunnel

Photo from Wednesday from the road cameras at the Carlos Haya tunnel in Malaga.

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Wednesday, 8 April 2026, 13:24 Share

A four-vehicle collision disrupted Malaga traffic on Wednesday on the MA-20 road as it passes through the Teatinos district and the Ortega de Prados tunnel, popularly known as the Carlos Haya false tunnel.

According to traffic authority sources, the accident occurred at around 10.30am, just before the university exit, at the end of the tunnel. Around 11.30am, the accident was still causing up to two kilometres of traffic jams in the direction of Torremolinos.

Traffic flow, however, returned to normal shortly after the removal of the vehicles, which had been blocking the right lane of the MA-20.

Emergency medical personnel and Guardia Civil attended the scene. There has been at least one injured person.