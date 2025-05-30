Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Food and drink

Malaga city is first port of call for competition to find best potato omelette in Spain

The capital of the Costa del Sol will have to decide with or without onion, undercooked or with the egg set

Juan Soto

Juan Soto

Malaga

Friday, 30 May 2025, 09:57

With or without onion, undercooked or with the egg set? The people of Malaga will have the opportunity to answer two of the big questions surrounding one of the most representative dishes of Spanish gastronomy and decide what the perfect potato omelette should be like.

Between 13 and 22 June, the capital of the Costa del Sol will be the first stop for the competition that will establish the best 'tortilla'. The first round of the Best Tortilla 2025 will be held at the port of Malaga.

Although the list of participants has not been made public yet, what we know is that ten of the best restaurants in Spain will be the ones to compete. The selection process is still open and, hopefully, a representative of Malaga province will also join the battle.

The best omelette will be chosen democratically by the attendees, who will be able to enter the venue free of charge and exercise their right to vote by scanning a QR code with their mobile phone. There will be two categories: the classic potato omelette recipe and the so-called gourmet omelette, for signature innovations.

The Best Tortilla's second edition

During the first event, held in 2024, more than 90,000 people in Valencia enjoyed a festival that pays homage to one of the most representative dishes of Spanish cuisine. Like last year, all potatoes will be provided by the same company - Meléndez - to avoid inequalities, as the basic raw material is crucial.

This year, the competition's promoters are taking the gourmet battle on a tour around six Spanish cities: Malaga, Valencia, Barcelona, Castellón and Alicante. During the event, in addition to tasting the contenders' dishes, attendees will get the opportunity to enjoy gastronomic workshops, interactive activities and live music by local artists.

Chefs who wish to take part can also register through an open call to submit their creations. Both professionals and amateurs will have the opportunity to put their culinary skills to the test and compete to have their potato omelette crowned the number one in Spain.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Armed man arrested after incident in popular Costa del Sol square
  2. 2 Watch as SUR in English hosts the 2025 Top International Business Guide and Awards ceremony on the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Investigation under way following report of animal cruelty in Malaga province town popular with foreign residents
  4. 4 Costa del Sol town offers bilingual summer camps
  5. 5 SUR in English celebrates international business on the Costa del Sol with latest edition of guide and awards ceremony
  6. 6 Lifeguard service in eastern Costa del Sol town to begin on 1 June
  7. 7 These are the winners of the SUR in English Top International Business Guide Awards 2025
  8. 8 Marbella foundation launches pioneering healthcare mission in Sierra Leone
  9. 9 Mijas town hall celebrates 40 years of help and support for the foreign community
  10. 10 Fuengirola organises awareness event to help stamp out smoking

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Malaga city is first port of call for competition to find best potato omelette in Spain

Malaga city is first port of call for competition to find best potato omelette in Spain