Malaga city is first port of call for competition to find best potato omelette in Spain

With or without onion, undercooked or with the egg set? The people of Malaga will have the opportunity to answer two of the big questions surrounding one of the most representative dishes of Spanish gastronomy and decide what the perfect potato omelette should be like.

Between 13 and 22 June, the capital of the Costa del Sol will be the first stop for the competition that will establish the best 'tortilla'. The first round of the Best Tortilla 2025 will be held at the port of Malaga.

Although the list of participants has not been made public yet, what we know is that ten of the best restaurants in Spain will be the ones to compete. The selection process is still open and, hopefully, a representative of Malaga province will also join the battle.

The best omelette will be chosen democratically by the attendees, who will be able to enter the venue free of charge and exercise their right to vote by scanning a QR code with their mobile phone. There will be two categories: the classic potato omelette recipe and the so-called gourmet omelette, for signature innovations.

The Best Tortilla's second edition

During the first event, held in 2024, more than 90,000 people in Valencia enjoyed a festival that pays homage to one of the most representative dishes of Spanish cuisine. Like last year, all potatoes will be provided by the same company - Meléndez - to avoid inequalities, as the basic raw material is crucial.

This year, the competition's promoters are taking the gourmet battle on a tour around six Spanish cities: Malaga, Valencia, Barcelona, Castellón and Alicante. During the event, in addition to tasting the contenders' dishes, attendees will get the opportunity to enjoy gastronomic workshops, interactive activities and live music by local artists.

Chefs who wish to take part can also register through an open call to submit their creations. Both professionals and amateurs will have the opportunity to put their culinary skills to the test and compete to have their potato omelette crowned the number one in Spain.