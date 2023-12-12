Malaga council is changing its branding with a new 20,000 euro redesign

Pilar R. Quirós Malaga Tuesday, 12 December 2023, 12:46 Compartir Copiar enlace

Malaga city hall is updating its branding, and will soon be called Ciudad de Málaga (City of Malaga). All municipal services and facilities will be integrated under this name and updated logo. This change still needs to be approved in the plenary, but no problems are expected since the ruling PP party has the absolute majority.

It will come into effect in 2024, and in the eyes of the local government team this change signifies a modernisation of the image of Malaga and "is adapted to the digital environment, gaining in agility and flexibility, and includes adaptations for electronic administration needs".

The new logo for the institutional image of the council was created by Malaga-based company SODA who specialise in branding, and has cost the public coffers 18,137 euros.

The process has taken a year and a half of work based on an in-depth study of the council, its meaning and presence in the city. The new logo includes, like the previous one from 2007, the city's coat of arms granted by the Catholic Monarchs after Malaga was incorporated in the Crown of Castile.

The changes to the logo still make it recognisable, since it is a new version of the original that depicts the Mediterranean municipality where "the waves of the sea crash against the walls that protect the Alcazaba, the hillside of Gibralforo and its castle can be seen and the martyrs San Ciriaco and Santa Paula, patron saints of Malaga, appear all covered by the crown".

Daniel Vico, the consultant in charge of the project, explained that the new branding aims to make citizens "understand the value of the institution through a clear communication system, easy to understand, recognisable and coherent with the values and position held by the city". In addition, he explained that the corporate font for the town hall will be Matter, while the actual blue colour, pantone 308, is the same as it is currently.

The first step for the approval of this change in branding is to take it to the Economy Commission, the next meeting taking place this Thursday 14 December. It will first be implemented online, and then everywhere else, "with a period where both logos exist to avoid incurring expenses" such as print and other media.

According to the PP local government team, it completes the updates of the municipality's corporate identity that began with the slogan 'Malaga, the perfect city', which was presented in 2022 and is currently being implemented.