Capital of Costa del Sol among 'Top 5' most sought-after destinations by Spaniards for holidays this month

As July begins, many Spanish households are increasingly searching for destinations to enjoy the holidays. Hotel and flight search engine Jetcost.com has published a ranking with the most desired places by national tourists. Malaga city is in the 'Top 5', well ahead of other Costa del Sol municipalities traditionally with more pull for the summer such as Torremolinos, Fuengirola or Benalmadena.

According to Jetcost.com, searches for accommodation in July have increased by 8% compared to the same period last year, which was already a record. Judging by the ranking, it is clear that Spaniards are still looking for sun and beach holidays. That is why coastal areas account for 74% of searches, compared to 26% of destinations in quieter areas that are more in contact with nature.

The list of favourite destinations for Spaniards this July is headed by Benidorm, followed by Palma de Mallorca; Madrid; Las Palmas de Gran Canaria; and Malaga. The top 5 are followed by Alicante, Barcelona, Ibiza and Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

It seems that the Andalucía region has a strong pull for Spaniards in July, with 14 destinations on the list. Cadiz and Seville take 10th and 11th places, respectively, while Roquetas de Mar and Puerto de Santa María are in the 14th and 18th positions.

The list also includes other destinations in Malaga province such as Torremolinos (21st position), Fuengirola (23rd) and Benalmádena (32nd).