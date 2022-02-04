City council bans overnight parking next to the Martín Carpena sports arena in Malaga after complaints A councillor said the area was overrun with motorhomes and the situation was "unsustainable" because the space was designed for barely 100 and there are already more than 300, in addition to tents and other vehicles

From next week it will be illegal to park any type of vehicle next to the Martín Carpena sports arena in Malaga between midnight and 9am each day of the week.

"The situation was unsustainable because the space was designed for barely 100 caravans and there are already more than 300, in addition to tents and other vehicles. Parties are also held at night and measures had to be taken," said Councillor José del Río.

The ban on overnight parking at the site will come into effect by mid-next week. The Carpena site had attracted hundreds of motorhome nomads from across Europe and Spain attracted by the mild winters of the Costa del Sol.

As the crowds grew, so did the complaints. Some local residents complained about the noise while professional campsite associations said the Carpena site was undermining their businesses.

"The ban is for any type of vehicle," said del Río and it will come into effect as soon as police signage prohibiting overnight parking is ready. Anyone who parks overnight will be breaking the law.

"Notifications and sanctions will be carried out. Measures have had to be taken and for the moment we prefer that people be parked only during the day,” added del Río.