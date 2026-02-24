Malaga environment: new contract to maintain 2.6 million square metres of green spaces

Malaga's green spaces contract includes, for the first time, the maintenance of the eucalyptus trees in the Baños del Carmen.

Malaga city council has renewed the annual contract for the maintenance of municipal green spaces, which includes another 61,000 square metres as of this year. This brings the total to 2.6 million square metres.

The contract has seven lots: one to four concern green areas; five is for forestry; six is for children's playgrounds; and seven is for irrigation work.

During a press conference, councillor for the environment Penélope Gómez announced the modifications added to the contract this year: Callejones del Perchel; the eucalyptuses of Baños del Carmen; Paseo de Reding, the park on Calle Lingüista Manuel Seco and Calle Meridiana (Este district); the Calle Rosamunda and Cortijo de Torres areas (Cruz del Humilladero); the new gardens on Calle Alcalde Joaquín Alonso (Carretera de Cádiz); Cortijo de Maza (Churriana); Los Mancera; Pasillo de las Flores (Campanillas); and Arroyo de las Cañas (Teatinos).

The increase in green spaces has naturally required a budget increase to 18.6 million euros, compared to the previous 18.2 million.